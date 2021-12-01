EPFO Alert: Link your PF account with Aadhaar to avoid major loss- Here’s how

If you are an employed individual who holds an account with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), then you must know that it is mandatory now to link your Aadhaar with your existing Provident Fund (PF) account at the earliest.

Each person holding a PF account has a Universal Account Number (UAN) of the account where their monthly PF amount is transferred. If you have not linked your PF account with Aadhaar, then the monthly PF transfer can face a major delay.

In its latest notice, EPFO said, “In partial modification of the Circular No. WSU/15(1)2019/ATR/529 dated 15.06.2021 under reference, it is informed that the date of completing the seeding and verification of Aadhaar with UAN, is hereby extended till 30.11.2021, and accordingly, the date in Para 1 of the referred Circular dated 15.06.2021 mentioned as 01.09.2021 may be read as 01.12.2021.”

Before this, the last date to do so was November 15. If you still haven’t linked your EPFO account with your Aadhaar, then you can follow the steps mentioned and do so in any of the three ways.

Link Aadhaar with PF account using UMANG app

Download the UMANG app via Google Play Store or Apple iOS.

Click on the EPFO link and tap the option ‘eKYC services’.

Click on ‘Aadhaar Seeding’ option on the app.

Enter your UAN number and type in the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Enter your Aadhaar card details and the OTP from your Aadhaar linked number. This will complete the Aadhaar-UAN linking.

Link Aadhaar with PF account using EPFO website

Visit the official website of EPFO, epfindia.gov.in.

Select the eKYP option under the online services option.

Click on ‘Link UAN Aadhaar’ and enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Now, enter your Aadhaar number and enter the OTP sent on your number linked with Aadhaar.

After the verification is complete, the UAN and Aadhaar will be linked.

Link Aadhaar with PF account offline