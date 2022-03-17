EPFO Alert! Know how to file, change nomination for your PF account online

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which currently has lakhs of members across the country, offers the widely used retirement fund to the working professionals of India through the services of the Provident Fund account.

Earlier this year, EPFO had made it mandatory for all the PF account holders to file a nomination for their specific accounts to make sure that in case of any mishap that leads to the death of the member, the funds can be transferred to the nominee.

The nominee will be able to reap the benefits of the member’s PF account in case of death, according to EPFO. Through the online portal of the organization, members have the provision of filing or changing the nomination for the PF account.

In a tweet, EPFO had written, “If an EPF member wants to change an existing EPF or EPS nomination, then she or he can file a new nomination. New EPF or EPS nomination will override the previous nomination.”

According to the organization, EPFO subscribers can simply change or file their nominations by visiting the official portal of EPFO, epfindia.gov.in. In case of changing the nominee, the new one will override the old one, making it the final nomination.

Steps to file EPFO nomination online

Step 1: Visit the official portal of EPFO, epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Services’ section.

Step 3: Now, you need to click on the ‘Employees’ category.

Step 4: Finally, you need to click on the option ‘Member UAN/Online Services’.

Step 5: Under the Manage tab, click on the E-nomination section.

Step 6: Now, click on the ‘Provide Details’ tab and enter the required information.

Step 7: Click on ‘Nomination Details’ and enter the information required. Click on Save.

Step 8: Generate OTP and submit it on the website to confirm.