EPFO Alert: For security reasons, Employees' Provident Fund Organization warns against sharing these informations

The government warned public not to fall for scams when scammers demand personal information in exchange for services from EPFO, as Aadhaar and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

EPFO Alert: For security reasons, Employees' Provident Fund Organization warns against sharing these informations
EPFO

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has published a fresh alert for its members on social media amid an increase in fraud instances. The EPFO has cautioned its members not to divulge any personal information to anyone over the phone or on social media through its Twitter account.

The government warned the public not to fall for scams when scammers demand personal information in exchange for services from EPFO, such as Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, bank accounts, or OTP.

The PF organisation made it abundantly clear that they never request personal information by phone, social media, WhatsApp, etc. In a tweet from the organisation, it was said that "#EPFO never asks its members to share their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account or OTP over the phone or on social media."

The EPFO added, "For any services, EPFO never asks to deposit any money through WhatsApp, Social Media etc."

The EPFO has additionally warned its members not to reply to unsolicited calls or messages requesting personal information.

The EPFO members must know how to keep their online documents secure. They must be aware that DigiLocker allows access to some EPFO services.

DigiLocker is a safe cloud-based platform for the sharing, storage, and verification of documents and certificates. The app is available for download on iOS and Android gadgets. 

The EPFO services offered by DigiLocker include: 

1) UAN card 

2) Pension Payment Order (PPO)

3) Scheme Certificate

 

