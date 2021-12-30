EPFO alert! File e-nomination for your PF account before December 31- Here’s how

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been urging all its Provident Fund account holders to file their e-nominations through the online portal at the earliest. Account-holders can do so by visiting the website, epfindia.gov.in.

It must be noted that the deadline for filing the e-nomination for the PF account holder is December 31, 2021. If they fail to do so, they are likely to miss out on the many benefits offered by the EPFO portal and the retirement fund.

The procedure of filing the e-nomination for your PF account is quite simple and can be finished with ease by following just a few easy steps. The process of filing your e-nomination is completely online, and you won’t have to visit the EPFO office even once.

It is important to file the nomination for your PF account as in the event of the untimely death of the account holder, the nominated member will able to reap the benefits of the EPFO account. It must be noted that more than one person can be nominated for this purpose.

How to add e-nomination on EPFO platform

Visit the official website of EPFO, epfindia.gov.in.

Click on the ‘services’ option on the homepage. Then click on the ‘For Employees’ option.

Tap the ‘Member UAN/ Online Services’ button and log in using your UAN and password.

Select the 'E-Nomination' option under 'Manage Tab' section.

The Provide Details tab will appear on the screen. Click on ‘Save’.

Click 'Yes' to update Family Declaration on the portal.

Click on ‘Add Family Details’ option. You can add more than one member under this.

Click 'Nomination Details' to declare the total amount of share and then click on ‘Save’.

Click on the E-sign option to generate the OTP. Then, enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Just a few days before the deadline to file the e-nomination, many account holders faced glitches on the official website, with the nomination page not loading and going very slow. PF account holder requested EPFO to extend the deadline to file the e-nomination, but no such official announcement regarding the extension of the deadline has been made yet.