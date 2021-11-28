EPFO Alert: Complete this crucial PF account requirement ASAP to avoid huge loss

EPFO has made the linking of UAN and Aadhaar compulsory. The latest date for responses is November 30. Anyone who is unable to link UAN-Aadhaar before this date will have their PF accounts cancelled. The final date for integrating UAN and Aadhaar was postponed by EPFO. Its planned closing date was August 31, 2021, but it was later stretched until November 30, 2021.

There is currently no way to extend it further. Anyone who has not yet registered their UAN to their Aadhaar card only have 2 days left to do so. People who are unable to finish this job in the next two days may face further penalties in addition to the suspension of their PF account.

Insurance may be another significant loss for those who do not link their UAN-Aadhaar by the deadline. For Employees Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI), EPFO has ruled it obligatory to register UAN with Aadhaar. Or else, the employee's amount of the payment would not be allowed to be transferred, and she/he will run the risk of losing his insurance coverage of up to Rs 7 lakh.

EPFO has already indicated that customers who are unable to link their UAN-Aadhaar within the timeframe will have their PF deposits halted. Aside from that, these users will be unable to access the money from their PF account. Such clients would also be unable to take advantage of the recently introduced facility to withdraw a percentage of their PF account.