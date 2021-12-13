EPFO alert! All PF account holders must add nominee before THIS date- Here’s how

Almost all the salaried employees in India have an account with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPF), where a chunk of their salaries are deposited every month, contributing to their overall savings and retirement plan.
Provident Fund (PF) account holders must note that they need to add a nominee to their accounts, or they might lose out on important benefits. The deadline to add a nominee to your PF account is December 31, 2021, according to the official announcement by EPFO.
In a statement, EPFO said, “It is critical for subscribers to register nominations to care for their spouse, children, and parents and to safeguard them through online PF, pension, and insurance (sic).” EPFO has urged people to file their nominations to take advantage of provident funds, pension, and insurance services.
Now, PF account holders can file their nominations online through the e-nominee form available on the EPFO platform. Check out the steps for the same below-
Once you save your family information, your e-nomination will be filed for your PF account. It must be noted that the nominee form needs to be filled before the last date, December 31, 2021. Filing the nomination is important as if there is any mishap with the account holder, the nominee will be able to receive benefits such as insurance and pension scheme.
Almost all the salaried employees in India have an account with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPF), where a chunk of their salaries are deposited every month, contributing to their overall savings and retirement plan.
Provident Fund (PF) account holders must note that they need to add a nominee to their accounts, or they might lose out on important benefits. The deadline to add a nominee to your PF account is December 31, 2021, according to the official announcement by EPFO.
In a statement, EPFO said, “It is critical for subscribers to register nominations to care for their spouse, children, and parents and to safeguard them through online PF, pension, and insurance (sic).” EPFO has urged people to file their nominations to take advantage of provident funds, pension, and insurance services.
Now, PF account holders can file their nominations online through the e-nominee form available on the EPFO platform. Check out the steps for the same below-
Once you save your family information, your e-nomination will be filed for your PF account. It must be noted that the nominee form needs to be filled before the last date, December 31, 2021. Filing the nomination is important as if there is any mishap with the account holder, the nominee will be able to receive benefits such as insurance and pension scheme.