EPFO alert! All PF account holders must add nominee before THIS date- Here’s how

Almost all the salaried employees in India have an account with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPF), where a chunk of their salaries are deposited every month, contributing to their overall savings and retirement plan.

Provident Fund (PF) account holders must note that they need to add a nominee to their accounts, or they might lose out on important benefits. The deadline to add a nominee to your PF account is December 31, 2021, according to the official announcement by EPFO.

In a statement, EPFO said, “It is critical for subscribers to register nominations to care for their spouse, children, and parents and to safeguard them through online PF, pension, and insurance (sic).” EPFO has urged people to file their nominations to take advantage of provident funds, pension, and insurance services.

Now, PF account holders can file their nominations online through the e-nominee form available on the EPFO platform. Check out the steps for the same below-

How to file e-nomination for your PF account?

Visit the official website of EPFO, epfindia.gov.in.

Under the 'Services,' select 'For Employees' from the drop-down selection.

Now, select the 'Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)' option.

Log in to the website using your UAN and password.

Click on the e-nomination option under the ‘Manage’ page and activate it.

To change your family declaration and the 'add family details' or nominee details, click 'yes.' There, you must submit all of the nominee's requested information.

If you wish to add multiple nominations, click the 'Add New’ option and enter the information for the additional nominee.

Once you save your family information, your e-nomination will be filed for your PF account. It must be noted that the nominee form needs to be filled before the last date, December 31, 2021. Filing the nomination is important as if there is any mishap with the account holder, the nominee will be able to receive benefits such as insurance and pension scheme.