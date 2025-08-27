EPFO 3.0 to launch soon: Direct PF withdrawal via UPI and other key benefits, check details

Rohit Sharma reveals biggest challenge of Test cricket: Was it the reason for his retirement?
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is prepping up to roll out its upgraded digital platform dubbed EPFO 3.0 this year. The long-awaited upgrade has been made to make PF services faster and more user-friendly for over 8 crore members of the scheme. Top Indian tech companies such as Infosys, Wipro, and TCS have reportedly been shortlisted for the task of managing the new platform. Though the launch of the EPFO 3.0 was earlier set for June 2025, it has been delayed for technical testing. Here are five key benefits expected from the upgraded EPFO platform.
EPFO 3.0 is being highly anticipated because of several key features, including the option to withdraw funds directly through ATM machines. All that members need to do is activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) and ensure that their Aadhaar data is linked with their bank account. This can help PF members meet their urgent cash needs.
In a significant push to India's digitisation mission, members will be able to withdraw their PF funds through UPI services. This will offer employees instant access to their savings.
The new EPFO platform will provide a smoother and more user-friendly experience, making it faster to access and enhancing convenience for members.
Members will no longer be required to physically visit the EPFO office for claim updates or minor corrections. With OTP authentication, employees will be able to make corrections and track claim status online, saving time and efforts.
The EPFO has also eased claim settlement process in case of a member's death. Guardianship certificates will no longer be mandatory for minors, ensuring easier and faster settlements.