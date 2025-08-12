EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check process, direct link here

Provident Fund customers can withdraw money under EPF Housing Advance according to the EPF Scheme 1952. To purchase a house, or construct one, or buying a plot of land, PF customers are allowed to withdraw funds from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account. For the above purposes there are specific instructions and guidelines to take advances under EPFO. The PF customers can claim housing advance by filling Form 31. For this, a Declaration form is needed and the member can claim the money both via EPFO Online portal and also via UMANG APP.

In the EPF Scheme 1952 Para 68B, there is a provision for Purchase of House/flat, construction of House including acquisition of site in as many as 6 categories and conditions. Here are two of the categories.

1. For purchase of house/flat/construction of house and also acquisition of site From AGENCY (defined as the central govt, state govt, cooperative society, an institution, a trust, a local body or a housing finance corporation).

For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA

For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost. Whichever is least.

Payment will be made: To Agency

Membership/period required: 5 Years

2. Purchase of site for construction of dwelling house/purchase of house/flat from Individual

Amount Admissible/ from share:

For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA

For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost. Whichever is least.

Payment will be made: To Member

Membership/period required: 5 Years

How to claim advance through UMANG App?

Open UMANG APP on your phone and then click on the EPFO option

Tap on ‘Raise Claim’

Type in your UAN Number

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Add the OTP

Now fill in the bank account number that is attached with your UAN

If the UAN contains more than one member ID, then select the particular member ID from where you want to withdraw money

Fill in your address and other details

Go to claim options and choose Form 31

Then click on the specific option for which you require the advance money

Fill in the option with your required advance money

Click on Declaration box and furnish the Aadhaar linked OTP and submit your claim.