Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG update on Lucknow Metro Rail, Union Cabinet approves Rs 5801 crore for...; 12 new stations on...

Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Voter roll revision can be set aside if...'

Viral video: Jaya Bachchan loses temper, pushes a fan away for THIS reason, her reaction divides netizens: 'Inhi harkaton ke wajah se Big B ko..'

'Story might have been different...': Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retired from wrong format

"DARE NOT Tease Again...": Horrifying video shows tiger recklessly jumping on hyena, crunching his throat - WATCH

Crude Diplomacy: Can anything break the India-Russia bond?

Bombay HC's BIG remark on citizenship: 'Aadhaar, PAN card or voter ID doesn't make...'

Polish navy sailor's Indonesian-style dance on deck of submarine goes viral; internet say 'that's a whole new level'; Watch

EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check process, direct link here

Hurricane in Space? Here's what happens during the phenomenon, does it pose danger to life on Earth?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

BIG update on Lucknow Metro Rail, Union Cabinet approves Rs 5801 crore for...; 12 new stations on...

BIG update on Lucknow Metro Rail, Union Cabinet approves Rs 5801 crore for...; 1

Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Voter roll revision can be set aside if...'

Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Can be set aside if...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check process, direct link here

Provident Fund customers can withdraw money under EPF Housing Advance according to the EPF Scheme 1952. To purchase a house, or constructing one, or buying a plot of land, PF customers are allowed to withdraw funds from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check process, direct link here
Provident Fund customers can withdraw money under EPF Housing Advance

TRENDING NOW

Provident Fund customers can withdraw money under EPF Housing Advance according to the EPF Scheme 1952. To purchase a house, or construct one, or buying a plot of land, PF customers are allowed to withdraw funds from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account. For the above purposes there are specific instructions and guidelines to take advances under EPFO. The PF customers can claim housing advance by filling Form 31. For this, a Declaration form is needed and the member can claim the money both via EPFO Online portal and also via UMANG APP.

In the EPF Scheme 1952 Para 68B, there is a provision for Purchase of House/flat, construction of House including acquisition of site in as many as 6 categories and conditions. Here are two of the categories.

1. For purchase of house/flat/construction of house and also acquisition of site From AGENCY (defined as the central govt, state govt, cooperative society, an institution, a trust, a local body or a housing finance corporation).

For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA

For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost. Whichever is least.

Payment will be made: To Agency

Membership/period required: 5 Years

2. Purchase of site for construction of dwelling house/purchase of house/flat from Individual

Amount Admissible/ from share:

For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA

For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost. Whichever is least.

Payment will be made: To Member

Membership/period required: 5 Years

How to claim advance through UMANG App?

Open UMANG APP on your phone and then click on the EPFO option

Tap on ‘Raise Claim’

Type in your UAN Number

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Add the OTP

Now fill in the bank account number that is attached with your UAN

If the UAN contains more than one member ID, then select the particular member ID from where you want to withdraw money

Fill in your address and other details

Go to claim options and choose Form 31

Then click on the specific option for which you require the advance money

Fill in the option with your required advance money

Click on Declaration box and furnish the Aadhaar linked OTP and submit your claim. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hina Khan says people are hesitant to cast her after cancer diagnosis: 'I’ll have to break...'
Hina Khan says people are hesitant to cast her after cancer diagnosis
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the fast
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts
Trump extends China tariff truce by 90 days: What it means for US-China trade deals ahead of Christmas season
Trump extends China tariff truce by 90 days: What it means for US-China trade
Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1,
Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam,
PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi; details here
PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE