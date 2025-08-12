EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check process, direct link here

BIG update on Lucknow Metro Rail, Union Cabinet approves Rs 5801 crore for...; 12 new stations on...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Provident Fund customers can withdraw money under EPF Housing Advance according to the EPF Scheme 1952. To purchase a house, or construct one, or buying a plot of land, PF customers are allowed to withdraw funds from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account. For the above purposes there are specific instructions and guidelines to take advances under EPFO. The PF customers can claim housing advance by filling Form 31. For this, a Declaration form is needed and the member can claim the money both via EPFO Online portal and also via UMANG APP.
In the EPF Scheme 1952 Para 68B, there is a provision for Purchase of House/flat, construction of House including acquisition of site in as many as 6 categories and conditions. Here are two of the categories.
1. For purchase of house/flat/construction of house and also acquisition of site From AGENCY (defined as the central govt, state govt, cooperative society, an institution, a trust, a local body or a housing finance corporation).
For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA
For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA
Total of employee and employer share with interest
Total cost. Whichever is least.
Payment will be made: To Agency
Membership/period required: 5 Years
2. Purchase of site for construction of dwelling house/purchase of house/flat from Individual
Amount Admissible/ from share:
For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA
For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA
Total of employee and employer share with interest
Total cost. Whichever is least.
Payment will be made: To Member
Membership/period required: 5 Years
Open UMANG APP on your phone and then click on the EPFO option
Tap on ‘Raise Claim’
Type in your UAN Number
You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Add the OTP
Now fill in the bank account number that is attached with your UAN
If the UAN contains more than one member ID, then select the particular member ID from where you want to withdraw money
Fill in your address and other details
Go to claim options and choose Form 31
Then click on the specific option for which you require the advance money
Fill in the option with your required advance money
Click on Declaration box and furnish the Aadhaar linked OTP and submit your claim.