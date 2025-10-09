Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

EPF calculator: How to accumulate Rs 2 crore for retirement with Rs 27,700 basic salary

Building a Rs 2 crore retirement corpus with a basic salary of Rs 27,700 is possible with disciplined EPF contributions. By contributing regularly and taking advantage of compound interest, you can achieve your retirement goals within 26-30 years, leveraging EPF's 8% annual return.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 02:51 PM IST

EPF calculator: How to accumulate Rs 2 crore for retirement with Rs 27,700 basic salary
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

When planning for retirement, building a large corpus through systematic savings and investment is essential. The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the most effective long-term investment options in India, providing a stable and secure way to save for retirement. With a basic salary of Rs 27,700, it’s possible to build a retirement corpus of Rs 2 crore by contributing to your EPF in a disciplined and strategic manner.

Understanding EPF

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed retirement savings scheme for salaried employees. It comprises two main components:

  1. Employee’s contribution: 12% of your basic salary.
  2. Employer’s contribution: 3.67% towards the EPF, with an additional 8.33% contribution towards the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

This combined contribution of 15.67% ensures that the employee’s savings grow over time with compound interest, helping accumulate wealth for retirement.

Building a Rs 2 Crore Corpus: A step-by-step calculation

Let’s break down how you can build a Rs 2 crore retirement corpus with a basic salary of Rs 27,700.

1. Monthly EPF Contribution

Assuming you contribute the standard 12% of your basic salary (Rs 27,700), your monthly contribution to the EPF would be:

  • Employee contribution: Rs 27,700 × 12% = Rs 3,324
  • Employer contribution: Rs 27,700 × 3.67% = Rs 1,016

Total monthly EPF contribution: Rs 3,324 (employee) + Rs 1,016 (employer) = Rs 4,340

2. Rate of Return on EPF

The EPF offers a fixed interest rate, typically ranging between 8-8.5% per annum. For this calculation, let’s assume an 8% annual return.

3. Time Horizon for Accumulation

To accumulate Rs 2 crore, you’ll need to calculate how long it will take. Using a compound interest calculator, we can estimate how long it takes to reach the target corpus.

Assuming you contribute Rs 4,340 per month (combined employee and employer contribution) with an 8% annual interest rate, the calculation will look as follows:

  • Monthly Contribution: Rs 4,340
  • Annual Return: 8%
  • Target Corpus: Rs 2 crore

Based on the above factors, it would take approximately 26-30 years to accumulate a corpus of Rs 2 crore, assuming consistent contributions and a steady interest rate.

ALSO READ: EPFO Pension Calculator: Check how much pension will you get after serving 10 years in job

Tips to Accelerate Your EPF Growth

  • Increase Contributions: If possible, increase your basic salary and voluntarily contribute more to your EPF. Every extra contribution will compound and accelerate your growth.
  • Monitor Interest Rates: The interest rates offered on EPF can vary year to year. Keep track of any changes in the interest rate and factor them into your calculations.
  • Tax Benefits: Contributions to the EPF qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, which can reduce your taxable income, further optimising your savings.

Building a Rs 2 crore retirement corpus with a basic salary of Rs 27,700 is entirely possible if you make regular and disciplined EPF contributions. By leveraging the power of compound interest and the security of the EPF, you can ensure a comfortable and financially secure retirement. Consistency and long-term planning are key to achieving your financial goals!

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
