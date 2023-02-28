EPFO: 4 ways to check EPF balance with or without UAN number

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is India’s one of greatest social security programmes for workers in diverse industries. The EPFO manages the workers' Provident Fund in India. It acts as a saving tool where the employer and employee both make equal contributions to savings that can be used for retirement or when changing jobs.

There are several ways online and offline to check EPF balance:

1. Missed call

Users who have enrolled on the UAN site can access their EPFO account information by placing a missed call from their registered cellphone number to 9966044425. After two rings, the call is immediately ended, and the member is not charged for this service. The member will receive information about their most recent contribution and PF balance if their UAN is seeded with any one of their bank account number, Aadhar, or PAN.

2. SMS

UAN-activated users can send an SMS to 7738299899 from a registered mobile phone to learn about their most recent PF contribution and the available balance with EPFO.

3. UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app can be downloaded by employees to check the status of their EPF accounts on their smartphones. You can file and track claims using the app in addition to checking EPF balances. To access the app, users must first register once with their UAN-registered mobile number.

4. EPFO Portal

You can verify your statement by logging in to the EPFO site at epfindia.gov.in with your UAN number and password on the Member e-Sewa Portal.