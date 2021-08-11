Employees’ Provident Fund: Step-by-step guide to change your name in PF account after marriage

Many women in India decide to go for a change of surname after marriage. However, changing your surname also requires updating your name on a number of official documents like UADAI, PAN and PF accounts. Having accurate name across official documents is essential for hassle-free services.

Other occasions when people may need to get their name changed on PF account are when their name is incorrect or misspelt.

On such an occasion, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation provides the option to change your name through simple steps.

You can change your name via a facility in the EPF application software. This can be done through your employer. Members will also need supporting documents to get their names updated in the EPF database.

If you have already got your name on Aadhaar card updated, then the process to change name on PF account becomes relatively easier.

Below are steps individuals looking to get their name updated in the PF account, due to marriage or any other purpose, need to follow.

The process to apply for change of name can be done offline as well as online.

Here is a step-by-step guide:

You will need a digital approval of your request from your employer.

The joint correction request can be submitted either offline or online.

The marriage certificate or any other relevant supporting document will also have to be submitted as proof. The documents prove that you are the same individual and only the name has changed.

These documents could range from school records with date of birth and your father's name, PAN from before the marriage.

Before changing your name in UAN, you should get your name on Aadhaar card updated. This will ensure that you can change your name on PF portal with the help of the KYC service.

For the online process to change the name on your Universal Account Number (UAN) to ensure hassle-free PF transactions, follow these steps: