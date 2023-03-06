Search icon
Employee Provident Fund: Step-by-step guide to withdraw PF online via UMANG app

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) employees may withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) balance online after retirement or can take out a portion of their savings in case of a financial emergency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Employee Provident Fund is a government-mandated scheme established by the Employee Provident Fund Act of 1952, in which you and your employer contribute a set amount each month. 

While your PF account changes when you switch a job, your consolidated EPF account, identified by your Universal Account Number (UAN), remains the same. 

Here is a step-by-step guide to withdrawing PF online using the UMANG app 

Step 1: Download the UMANG app from Google Play Store or Apple's App Store 

Step 2: Open the app and click on the new user option 

Step 3: Register yourself on the UMANG app by following the instructions such as setting up the MPIN using OTP (One Time Password) 

Step 4: After registration is complete, log in to the app and select the 'All Services' option

Step 5: Click on 'EPFO' and select the Raise Claim option 

Step 6: Submit your EPF UAN number to generate the OTP 

Step 7: Submit the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and select the type of withdrawal before filing the form. 

Step 8: Now, submit the form. 

