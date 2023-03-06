Employee Provident Fund: Step-by-step guide to withdraw PF online via UMANG app

File Photo

Employee Provident Fund is a government-mandated scheme established by the Employee Provident Fund Act of 1952, in which you and your employer contribute a set amount each month.

While your PF account changes when you switch a job, your consolidated EPF account, identified by your Universal Account Number (UAN), remains the same.

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) employees may withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) balance online after retirement or can take out a portion of their savings in case of a financial emergency.

Here is a step-by-step guide to withdrawing PF online using the UMANG app

Step 1: Download the UMANG app from Google Play Store or Apple's App Store

Step 2: Open the app and click on the new user option

Step 3: Register yourself on the UMANG app by following the instructions such as setting up the MPIN using OTP (One Time Password)

Step 4: After registration is complete, log in to the app and select the 'All Services' option

Step 5: Click on 'EPFO' and select the Raise Claim option

Step 6: Submit your EPF UAN number to generate the OTP

Step 7: Submit the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and select the type of withdrawal before filing the form.

Step 8: Now, submit the form.