Employee news: Indians likely to get double-digit salary hike in 2023, here’s how much

The Indian corporate sector has had a good recovery with the decline of the Covid-19 pandemic and the positive outlook is set to continue into the new year. Employees in India can feel optimistic about growth with the momentum expected to continue into 2023 with an expected double-digit increase in salaries.

Earlier in February this year, a 9.9 percent increase in salaries in India was projected. However, Indian employees saw a higher hike rate at 10.6 percent in 2022, the latest Salary Increase Survey in India by Aon found out. Employees can now expect similar good fortune in the coming year as the Survey expects salaries in India in 2023 to increase by 10.4 percent in 2023.