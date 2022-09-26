Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Employee news: Indians likely to get double-digit salary hike in 2023, here’s how much

Employees in India can feel optimistic about growth with the momentum expected to continue into 2023 with an expected double-digit hike in salaries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 03:41 PM IST

Employee news: Indians likely to get double-digit salary hike in 2023, here’s how much
File Photo

The Indian corporate sector has had a good recovery with the decline of the Covid-19 pandemic and the positive outlook is set to continue into the new year. Employees in India can feel optimistic about growth with the momentum expected to continue into 2023 with an expected double-digit increase in salaries.

Earlier in February this year, a 9.9 percent increase in salaries in India was projected. However, Indian employees saw a higher hike rate at 10.6 percent in 2022, the latest Salary Increase Survey in India by Aon found out. Employees can now expect similar good fortune in the coming year as the Survey expects salaries in India in 2023 to increase by 10.4 percent in 2023. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar drops new poster, announces film's release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.