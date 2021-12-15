Employee, guest ID verification: Know how to check if Aadhaar card is fake or real

Authorised by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Aadhaar card number comes handy to individuals for a number of purposes. Apart from availing services, people also take the help of Aadhaar card as a definitive proof of verification in their personal business. This can include employees, workers, domestic helps, paying guests, tenants etc.

While Aadhaar card is a convenient proof of verification to take from anyone, it is important to know that fake Aadhaar card rackets are on the rise across the country. Recently, police found 244 children trafficked using fake Aadhaar cards on one Bengaluru railway station. A few weeks ago, a fake Aadhaar card racket was busted by police in Haryana’s Gurugram. Fraudsters are able to easily create fake Aadhaar cards requiring using a computer software in just 10 minutes and such fake IDs are reportedly sold for as less as Rs 500.

It is important to know that UIDAI provides a facility where people can check if the Aadhaar card they have or one that has been submitted to them is a genuine one or not. UIDAI mentions that “residents are using this service to verify the identity of their workers.”

Here’s how to use the facility provided on UIDAI website:

Go to the official UIDAI resident website

Scroll down to “Aadhaar services”

Click on “Verify an Aadhaar number”

On the “Verify Aadhaar” page, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar (UID) number

Enter the captcha verification and click on the “Proceed to Verify” button

You will be shown by UIDAI if the Aadhaar number exists and information about the Aadhaar card holder - Age Band, Gender, State and last three digits of the mobile number.

You can go to the UIDAI facility directly by clicking on this Verify Aadhaar direct link.