Elderly man swindled of Rs 4.35 crore in cyber fraud involving fake provident fund offer, check details

A cyber fraudster dupes a Mumbai man of ₹4.35 crore by offering a fake provident fund deal.

A 71-year-old man from South Mumbai fell victim to a cyber fraudster's elaborate scheme, losing Rs 4.35 crore. The fraudster had convinced the elderly man that he was eligible for a Provident Fund (PF) corpus of Rs 11 crore, according to police reports.

The ordeal came to light when the man's wife reported the incident to the Cuffe Parade police station. She recounted that a woman had contacted her in May, posing as an employee from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). To establish trust, the caller provided detailed information about her husband.

The caller informed the complainant that her husband's former company had deposited Rs 4 lakh into his EPF account, which had now matured into a substantial sum of Rs 11 crore. The woman was then instructed to deposit money for taxes, including TDS, GST, and income tax, to claim the matured amount.

Believing the caller, the woman made multiple transfers as directed, resulting in a loss of Rs 4.35 crore. These transactions occurred between May and September under various pretenses. When the caller continued to demand more money, the couple explained that they had exhausted their funds.

In response, the fraudster began to threaten them by involving the IT department. Realizing they had been deceived, the couple reported the incident to the police, leading to the filing of a complaint under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including extortion, cheating, and dishonestly inducing property delivery. An investigation is currently underway.