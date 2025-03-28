Customers are advised to complete urgent banking tasks in advance to avoid disruptions.

Banks across most parts of India will remain closed on Monday, March 31, 2025, in observance of Eid ul-Fitr (Id-Ul-Fitr), as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar. However, banking services will continue as usual in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh, where the holiday is not applicable.

Two-Day Bank Closure in Many States

Since March 30 (Sunday) is a regular weekly off, banks in several states will experience a back-to-back closure on March 30 and 31, giving employees and customers a two-day banking break.

Special Case: Extended Bank Holidays in Jammu & Kashmir

In Jammu & Kashmir, banks are experiencing an extended holiday period around Eid. Here’s the schedule:

Shab-I-Qadr – Thursday, March 27

Jumat-ul-Vida – Friday, March 28

Sunday Weekly Off – March 30

Eid ul-Fitr – Monday, March 31

With these four holidays in five days, in-person banking services may be impacted in the region.

Are Banks Open on March 29?

Yes, Saturday, March 29, marks the fifth Saturday of the month, meaning banks will be open across all states and will function as per regular working hours.

Customers are advised to complete urgent banking tasks in advance to avoid disruptions. While physical branches will remain closed in several regions, online banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will remain operational.