Eid-e-Milad Holiday: Are banks and stock market closed on September 5? Check here

Maharashtra has revised the date of the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai city and suburban districts to this date. Check details below:

Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on Friday, September 5. It marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Now, bank customers and share market investors are confused about whether the Indian stock market and banks will be open or closed on the day. Banks will remain closed in some parts of the country on September 5.

Bank holiday on Sept 5

According to the Reserve Bank of India's list of holidays, both public and private sector banks will remain closed on this day due to Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi and Thiruvonam (Onam) festivals. However, in Maharashtra, the public holiday has been rescheduled to September 8, 2025. The state has declared a public holiday on September 8 for Id-e-Milad, as September 8 coincides with the immersion processions of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"The Government of Maharashtra has declared September 08, 2025, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on September 05, 2025, declared earlier has been cancelled. Accordingly, there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on September 08, 2025," RBI said.

Banks closed in these states

Banks are closed on September 5, 2025, in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Manipur, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, New Delhi, Jharkhand, Jammu and Srinagar on the occasion of Id-E-Milad and Thiruvonam.

Is the stock market closed on September 5?

No. According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, Friday (Sept 5) is not a stock market holiday. Hence, it will be open for trading during regular trading hours.

