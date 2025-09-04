This rapper is set to go on the most expensive tour by an Indian hip-hop artist with $2M cost for...
Eid-e-Milad Holiday: Are banks and stock market closed on September 5? Check here
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh and co lead India to dominating 4-1 win over Malaysia in Super 4 clash
Giorgio Armani left Rs 8,81,98,00,00,000 worth empire but with one condition, know all about the inhe
South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-year-old ODI record with fifty against England
Mira Rajput wished she could do what her friends were doing when she got married to Shahid Kapoor at 21: 'Was quite isolating'
How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara to get Rs....
She is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, heiress of L'Oreal founder has wealth of...
UPSC CMS Result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in; get direct to check HERE
Premanand Maharaj talks about money, wealth after new GST rates announced, gives this advice to middle class
PERSONAL FINANCE
Maharashtra has revised the date of the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai city and suburban districts to this date. Check details below:
Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on Friday, September 5. It marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Now, bank customers and share market investors are confused about whether the Indian stock market and banks will be open or closed on the day. Banks will remain closed in some parts of the country on September 5.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's list of holidays, both public and private sector banks will remain closed on this day due to Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi and Thiruvonam (Onam) festivals. However, in Maharashtra, the public holiday has been rescheduled to September 8, 2025. The state has declared a public holiday on September 8 for Id-e-Milad, as September 8 coincides with the immersion processions of Ganesh Chaturthi.
"The Government of Maharashtra has declared September 08, 2025, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on September 05, 2025, declared earlier has been cancelled. Accordingly, there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on September 08, 2025," RBI said.
Banks are closed on September 5, 2025, in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Manipur, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, New Delhi, Jharkhand, Jammu and Srinagar on the occasion of Id-E-Milad and Thiruvonam.
No. According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, Friday (Sept 5) is not a stock market holiday. Hence, it will be open for trading during regular trading hours.
READ | New GST Rates: Here's the list of exempted goods under GST