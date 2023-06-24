Search icon
Eid-Al-Adha 2023: Banks to remain closed on June 29 in THESE cities for Bakrid

Bakri-Id is an annual festival celebrated by the Muslim community globally.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Eid-Al-Adha 2023: Banks to remain closed on June 29 in THESE cities for Bakrid
File photo

For Bakrid or Eid al-Adha, banks will remain closed in various states of India on Tuesday, June 29, 2023. Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, or the Feast of Sacrifice) is a religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide that commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham's) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

When it happens on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, following the completion of Hajj, the yearly trip to the holy city of Mecca, this event bears significant significance and is marked by many rites and acts of devotion.

On the other hand, banks will be open on Bakrid in Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram. Customers can expect standard banking services in these cities.

The following banks will be shut down on June 29: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Panaji, Shillong, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar. As a result, it would not be possible to carry out any banking operations in these cities on Bakrid.

Notably, the bank holidays have been created by the RBI under three categories, including Banks' Closing of Accounts and Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement.

