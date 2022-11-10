Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Education loan or personal loan: How and where to get funds for your higher education?

According to a number of surveys, students frequently use bank loans to pay for their education.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

Education loan or personal loan: How and where to get funds for your higher education?
Education loan or personal loan: How and where to get funds for your higher education?
Several studies suggest that students rely on bank loans to finance their studies. Students are willingly pushing themselves from their comfort zones to go abroad for higher education and they know for a fact that it can cost a huge sum when you take other factors apart from education fees such as accommodation, tuition fees, day-to-day expenses and more. So to achieve reduced interest rates, favourable terms, and other advantages, it's critical to choose the correct source of funding for higher education. The main question arises, what sort of loan should one prefer? The choice between personal loans and education loans for paying for school is one that borrowers frequently face as both have their own merits and demerits. Let’s understand them in detail. 
 
Education loan vs Personal loan:
 
Coverage of loan-
Education loan provides the biggest benefit of cost coverage where the loan quantum that borrowers can get ranges from Rs. 7.5 lakhs to Rs. 1.5 crore but may not cover your accommodation, day to day expenses, etc.
 
Personal loan amount a borrower can get ranges from 25 lakhs to 40 lakhs and can cover other expenses as well. Getting a personal loan is very straightforward. (Also Read: Invest Rs 1500 monthly in THIS scheme to get benefits up to Rs 35 lakhs, know details)
 
Loan repayment-
In an education loan, it's important to pick the right source of finance for higher education if you want to get lower interest rates, better terms, and other benefits.
 
In personal loan, there is no moratorium period offered to repay the loan. It starts from the first month. 
 
Eligibility-
Eligibility for an education loan depends on the academic record of a student and the institute one is going to and the course he/she is opting for. If the student is unable to meet the criteria, he/she may not get their loan sanctioned. 
 
Personal loan can be taken for any purpose, a student hereby just need to be eligible for the loan is that the primary applicant must have a credit score of more than 750 and he/she should have a stable source of income. 
 
Interest rates-
Interest rate on an education loan starts from 8.45%-13.45% for loans. Unsecured education loans run the possibility of a higher interest rate, up to 14%. 
 
The interest rate on a personal loan ranges from 10.5% to 24%. 
 
Tax benefits-
Spending on studies through an education loan helps borrowers save on income tax. The interest component can be claimed as a deduction, thus lowering our taxes.
 
A personal loan however doesn’t enjoy any tax benefits in our country. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Ayodhya decked up for Diwali celebrations, here's how city is planning to celebrate festival of lights
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Nothing matters when we are together': IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen shares new pictures with husband
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.