Earn Rs 5 lakh in exchange of Rs 2 coin - Read details here

If you are looking for a way to earn some quick money without stepping out of your home then here is a very good opportunity for you. Now, you have the chance to earn as much as Rs Rs 5 lakh by sitting at your home by just selling some rare, old coine.

We know that there are things which fall in the antique category when they get old and some of these antique things have high demand in the international market and they are often auctioned for a lot of money. So, if you are a numismatist and own an old coin of Rs 2 then you can earn Rs 5 lakh online.

The only catch is that the old coin needs to be a 1994, 1995, 1997, and 2000 series coin. If you have this coin in your collection, you can earn Rs 5 lakh.

If you are proud owner of these rare coins and you want to sell them to earn cash then you can do this using a website named Quickr. But in order to sell the old coin you will need to register yourself as an online seller on the site. Then you will have to click a photo of the coin and upload it on site. After this, you need to provide your address, mobile number, and email address. The website then verifies your mobile number and email address.

If you are lucky, then a buyer will get in touch with you directly. From there, you can sell your coin according to the terms of payment and delivery.

It is to be noted that Rs 2 coin was introduced in India in 1982 and this Rs 2 coin was minted with cupro-nickel metal.