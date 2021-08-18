Earn Rs 30,000 in exchange for Rs 5 note - Know details here

If you are a numismatist and have an old Rs 5 note, you can earn up to Rs 30,000 quick cash, though with conditions.

So, if by any chance you have an old Rs 5 note with a picture of a tractor on it, you can earn as much as Rs 30,000. This could well be the fastest cash earned in your life.

If you do have such a note, you can visit the website coinbazaar.com and check how much you can get by exchanging it.

Old and rare currency notes are bought and sold on a website by the name of Coin Bazaar. Old Re 1 note or Rs 2, Rs 5 notes with certain conditions can fetch you lakhs.

Another series that is extremely popular is the '786'. This series is in very high demand among Muslims. Currency notes with the '786' series are considered auspicious and owning one is a sign of prosperity.

According to media reports, if you own coins in the denomination of Rs 5 and Rs 10 with Mata Vaishno Devi engraved on them, you can earn lakhs of rupees by putting them up for auction. These coins were issued by the government in 2002 and are in high demand. Since Hindus greatly revered Mata Vaishno Devi there are many who are willing to spend lakhs to own one such coin.

Recently, there was an advertisement on Coin Bazaar for an old Re 1 note. According to this, if you have a note of Re 1 and it meets their standards, then you can earn Rs 45,000 in exchange for it. Be sure to know the conditions before checking your old notes.

On this website, you can also earn straight Rs 45,000 without doing anything by just sitting in the comfort of your home. You just have to possess an old one rupee note dating back to the years 1977-1979.

The only catch is that the old one rupee note should have the signature of the former principal secretary, ministry of finance, Hirubhai M Patel, who served his tenure in 1977-1979 under Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

You can also search for an old 25 paise coin and get up to Rs 1.5 lakh in return. If you manage to find the 25 paisa coin then all you have to do is click the photo the 25 paisa coin and upload the photo on IndiaMART.com where people take part in the auction. The person who will put in maximum bidding will take the coin. You are allowed to negotiate with the buyer.

The only catch is that the colour of your 25 paisa coin should be silver. You can also get a good amount of money by selling old 5 paisa and 10 paisa coins. You can sell those coins on IndiaMART.com where one can get the old coins.

IndiaMART is India's one of largest e-commerce marketplaces.