Earn Rs 1 lakh in exchange of 1 rupee coin, know how

People often become millionaires by selling off their old things on websites. When things are old, they fall into the antique category which is demanded highly in the market and thus fetches a good price. Today, we are going to tell you about a similar opportunity that is found on several e-commerce websites these days. So, if you are a numismatist and have a hobby of collecting old coins, you can become a millionaire.

How can Rs 1 coin make you a millionaire?

Over the past few years, many coins have been discontinued in India which has made the value of the existing coins increase exponentially. Apart from these rare coins, many people in India also like to "shop" for Queen Victoria Coins, especially on pious occasions of Diwali and Akshaya Tritiya.

Here we are telling you about one such coin and how it can make you a millionaire with just one click.

What is so special about the Queen Victoria coin?

On Quickr, which is an e-commerce website, Queen Victoria's coins from the year 1862 are being sold. On this website, these coins are being sold for Rs 1.5 lakh. The Re 1 silver coin made in the year 1862 comes in the category of rare coins. One can earn up to Rs. 1.5 lakh from it.

What is the procedure to sell your rare and special Re 1 coin on Quickr?

If you have one of these rare coins in your ownership and are willing to sell it on Quickr then first you'll have to register as an online seller on the site. Click a photo of the coin and upload it on site. If you are lucky, a buyer will come into contact with you directly. From there, you can sell your coin according to the terms of payment and delivery.