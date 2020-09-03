E-Aadhaar download: Here's how to get your password if you have forgotten it

Aadhaar, the 12-digit identity number, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is a necessary tool for day -to-day tasks these days, especially online ones. However, we don't always have the physical copy of our Aadhaar card all the time. An e-Aadhaar will be sufficient for availing of all those services.

There are essentially two methods to download an e-Aadhaar:

By using enrollment number

You can download e-Aadhaar using 28 digit enrolment number along with full name and Pin code. You will receive an OTP on registered your mobile number. You can also use TOTP to download e-Aadhaar instead of OTP. TOTP can generated using mAadhaar mobile Application.

By using Aadhaar number

You can download e-Aadhaar by using 12 digits Aadhaar number along with full name and pin code. In this download process you will get OTP on your registered mobile number, like the above process. You can also use TOTP to download e-Aadhaar instead of OTP by generating mAadhaar mobile Application.

However, you need to know your password to be able to download your e-Aadhaar. But what if you don't remember your passowrd? Well, there is a set pattern that you can follow and even if you keep forgetting your password, it will not be very difficult for you to get it back.

Here is what you should know about the e-Aadhaar password

Your e-Aadhaar password is the combination of the first 4 letters of your name in CAPITAL letters and the year of your birth (YYYY).

For Example, if your mame is SAKSHI RAY and your year of birth is 1990. Your e-Aadhaar password in this case will be SASK1990. What about names with initials? What if your name is S. KUMAR and your year of birth is 1990. This time your password will be S.KU1990. For a three letter name (eg PIA, with year of birth 1990), your password will be PIA1990.