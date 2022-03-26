DTPC issues notice to 17 housing projects in Gurugram for violating occupancy rights - List of projects

On Wednesday, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) issued notices to developers of at least seventeen housing project companies for violating occupancy rights by not obtaining certificates but providing possession of apartments to flat owners.

As per the DTCP officials, occupancy certificates were issued partly but the whole apartment was occupied.

Currently, there are at least 28 residential projects across Haryana where the possession has been allotted without obtaining the occupancy certificate out of which 17 belong to Gurugram and 2 each in Rewari and Sonepat as per the state officials.

The notification issued by the state of Haryana on Tuesday suggests that those who have illegally occupied buildings without certificates will be liable for penal action under Section 10 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act 1975.

Some of these projects belong to prominent housing companies like Unitech, Ansal, Vatika and Vipul.

Here are some of the housing projects that have not obtained occupancy certificates as per Times of India:

- Uniworld City in sectors 30 and 41

- World Spa in sectors 30 and 41

- Uniworld Garden-2 in Sector 47

- Fresco in Sector 50

- Escape in Sector 50

- Harmony in Sector 50

- The Close North and The Close South in sectors 49, 50 and 57

- The Residences in sectors 33 and 48

- BSF Housing in Gwalpahari

- Ansal Heights in Sector 92

- Aloha in Sector 57

- Gurugram 21 in Sector 83

- Lifestyle Homes in sectors 81 and 85

- Vatika City in Sector 49

- Exotica in Sector 53, 54 and 57

- Vipul Lavanya in Sector 81

- Gopal Dass Estate in Sectors 51, 52, 53 and 57

The notice said, "In the present situation wherein the building has been occupied without obtaining the OC, the department is not aware of the fire NOC regarding the functionality of fire fighting system, structural safety certificate, fulfilment of environment guidelines, which are prerequisite for the grant of OC for any building which may be resultant to any life-threatening incident in future."

"The director of DTCP issued directions to look into the instances where project developers have not obtained occupancy certificates but have offered possession of flats/apartments to homebuyers. We want to ensure that norms are followed in all the buildings and flat owners get legal hold of their units," said RS Bhath, District town planner.

He further added that 17 projects owners have been asked to explain their situation before March 30.