IPO of THIS drone company to open on December 13, price fixed at Rs 52-54 per share (file photo)

If you are thinking of betting in Initial Public Offering (IPO), then you have a great opportunity as Pune-based drone company DroneAcharya Aerial Innovation (AI) is coming up with its IPO. This IPO is opening for investment on December 13. Investors will be able to place bets till December 15. The company will issue fresh shares through the IPO and will raise approximately Rs 34 crore.

DroneAcharya Aerial AI, a drone start-up, has set its IPO price between Rs 52-54 per share. The shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME exchange. The company's SME IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and a retail investor can apply for up to 1 lot i.e. up to Rs 1.08 lakh.

The shares of the company are currently commanding a grey market premium, or GMP, of Rs 25 per share. GMP is the premium at which shares of an IPO trade in an informal market before being listed on the stock exchange.

About DroneAcharya Al

DroneAcharya Al provides a high-end ecosystem of drone solutions for multi-sensor drone surveys, data processing of drone data using robust high-configuration workstations, drone pilot training and specialized GIS training.