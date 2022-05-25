Download driving licence, vehicle registration certificate on WhatsApp, here’s how

File Photo

DigiLocker update: Documents like driving license (DL), vehicle registration certificate (RC) and insurance need to be kept handy when using your vehicles. With the government’s emphasis on digitalisation, there documents can now be kept ready for use as and when needed in digital format. Now, the government has launched a new facility offering these documents to people on their mobile phones via their WhatsApp accounts.

Earlier this week, Digilocker services were added to the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp. This helpline number was earlier being used for facilitating CoWin related services like vaccination certificate download on WhatsApp. Now, a host of services have been added, which include downloading DL, vehicle RC and also two-wheeler insurance policy.

To use this service, a Digilocker account is required. For those who have not started their Digilocker account yet, the helpdesk lets them easily do so with simple Aadhaar card and mobile OTP based verification. Once registered, you will be able to access a number of important documents for a variety of purposes via simple on your WhatsApp.

Apart from DL and vehicle RC, individuals can also access their two-wheeler insurance policy, PAN card, CBSE Class X Passing Certificate and Marksheet, Class XII Marksheet and Insurance Policy Document (life and non-life) on DigiLocker account through WhatsApp

How to download the documents on WhatsApp?

In order to access the document download service, you will have to access the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp. For this, save the helpdesk number +91 9013151515 on your phone and open it on your WhatsApp.

Type ‘Namaste’ or ‘Hi’ or just ‘Digilocker’ and enter.

You will be asked if you have a DigiLocker account, type yes or no

Open your Digilocker account using the verification process

Type in the specific number of the document you wish to download

You will have to verify with document related details like PAN number, full name on ID

Once all the steps are complete, you will receive a PDF copy of the desired document on the WhatsApp MyGov helpdesk window.

