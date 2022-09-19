Donate-a-Pension under PM-SYM made by closed support staff: Check eligibility, features

Representational Image

Donate-a-Pension that comes under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mann-Dhan (PM-SYM) enables people to donate the premium contribution made by their closed support staff. They could be your domestic helpers, drivers, caregivers, and a host of other people. By enabling people to assist, the plan hopes to encourage philanthropy and generosity. As 93% of India's workforce is employed in the unorganised sector, it is significant. The employer can safeguard the future of those who play important roles in one's functioning with the aid of the programme.

Donate-a-Pension scheme: Key features

The applicant should be an unorganised worker and make less than Rs. 15,000 per month.

The applicant's age should fall between 18 and 40.

He or she shouldn't be a taxpayer with income.

The applicant cannot be covered by the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) or New Pension Scheme (NPS) for Employees Provident Fund Organisation.

Depending on the beneficiary's age, the minimum donation is Rs. 660 and the maximum is Rs. 2,400.

Donate-a-Pension scheme: Benefits