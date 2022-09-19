Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Donate-a-Pension under PM-SYM made by closed support staff: Check eligibility, features

Once a subscriber reaches the age of 60, they are guaranteed a pension of at least Rs 3,000 per month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 06:25 AM IST

Donate-a-Pension under PM-SYM made by closed support staff: Check eligibility, features
Representational Image
Donate-a-Pension that comes under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mann-Dhan (PM-SYM) enables people to donate the premium contribution made by their closed support staff. They could be your domestic helpers, drivers, caregivers, and a host of other people. By enabling people to assist, the plan hopes to encourage philanthropy and generosity. As 93% of India's workforce is employed in the unorganised sector, it is significant. The employer can safeguard the future of those who play important roles in one's functioning with the aid of the programme. 
 
Donate-a-Pension scheme: Key features
  • The applicant should be an unorganised worker and make less than Rs. 15,000 per month.
  • The applicant's age should fall between 18 and 40.
  • He or she shouldn't be a taxpayer with income.
  • The applicant cannot be covered by the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) or New Pension Scheme (NPS) for Employees Provident Fund Organisation.
  • Depending on the beneficiary's age, the minimum donation is Rs. 660 and the maximum is Rs. 2,400.
 
Donate-a-Pension scheme: Benefits
  • Once a subscriber reaches the age of 60, they are guaranteed a pension of at least Rs 3,000 per month.
  • The spouse will be entitled to receive 50% of the beneficiary's pension if the subscriber passes away while they are receiving it.
  • The surviving spouse may join the plan and continue it if the original subscriber dies before reaching the age of 60 by making continuing monthly contributions. According to the withdrawal and departure rules, he or she is free to leave the plan.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU July 2022 re-registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply, steps here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.