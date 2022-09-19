Donate-a-Pension under PM-SYM made by closed support staff: Check eligibility, features

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 06:25 AM IST
Donate-a-Pension that comes under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mann-Dhan (PM-SYM) enables people to donate the premium contribution made by their closed support staff. They could be your domestic helpers, drivers, caregivers, and a host of other people. By enabling people to assist, the plan hopes to encourage philanthropy and generosity. As 93% of India's workforce is employed in the unorganised sector, it is significant. The employer can safeguard the future of those who play important roles in one's functioning with the aid of the programme.
Donate-a-Pension scheme: Key features
- The applicant should be an unorganised worker and make less than Rs. 15,000 per month.
- The applicant's age should fall between 18 and 40.
- He or she shouldn't be a taxpayer with income.
- The applicant cannot be covered by the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) or New Pension Scheme (NPS) for Employees Provident Fund Organisation.
- Depending on the beneficiary's age, the minimum donation is Rs. 660 and the maximum is Rs. 2,400.
Donate-a-Pension scheme: Benefits
- Once a subscriber reaches the age of 60, they are guaranteed a pension of at least Rs 3,000 per month.
- The spouse will be entitled to receive 50% of the beneficiary's pension if the subscriber passes away while they are receiving it.
- The surviving spouse may join the plan and continue it if the original subscriber dies before reaching the age of 60 by making continuing monthly contributions. According to the withdrawal and departure rules, he or she is free to leave the plan.