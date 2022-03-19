Don’t like your photo in Aadhaar card? Here’s how you can change it

Aadhaar card is a crucial document for every Indian citizen. Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), this identity document has all information related to the card holder’s name, address, etc. It has a 12-digit identification number that is used for many important works like opening bank accounts.
In case you wish to make any changes to your Aadhaar card, you have to reach the UIDAI. You can update information regarding name, address, mobile number, photograph, and email id with the help of UIDAI.
Many of us do not like our current photo on Aadhaar card. If you also want to update a smarter photograph to your formerly made Aadhaar card, read the steps mentioned below –
Steps to change the Aadhaar Card Photo:
It is important to note that this update may take up to 90 days. You have to visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Center to get your photo clicked for the Aadhaar card. If you want to get the best picture on your Aadhaar card, make sure you go well-prepared. This way you will be able to make the most of this facility by the UIDAI.