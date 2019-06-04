Don't depend solely on mediclaim policy provided by employer

Do I need to buy health insurance even if I have a mediclaim policy provided by my employer?

Mediclaim insurance from the employer is a policy which covers you only when you are an employee and working for the employer. In most cases, the policy cover will stop/cease when you leave the organisation or once you retire. In case of change of job, the new employer may or may not provide it or may have the policy with different benefits and conditions. The medical policies, in most cases, may not cover you post your retirement. It's always advisable to have your individual health insurance policy instead of solely depending on the employer-provided insurance.

I want to buy a home insurance policy for housing loan which is for 15 years. What is the maximum term I can opt for?

Long-term home insurance policy can be provided with a maximum of 30 years limit. Coverage will only be for the building and no contents will be covered.

Shreeraj Deshpande, principal officer and CEO (officiating), Future Generali India Insurance Pvt Ltd

