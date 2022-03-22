BREAKING: Domestic LPG cylinders costlier by Rs 50 from today

The rates of domestic LPG cylinders has become costlier by Rs 50 from today, March 22, 2022. This is the first increase in domestic LPG cylinder rates since October 6, 2021. From today, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 899.50 to Rs 949.5 in national capital of Delhi.

From today, March 22, 2022, the price of domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up to Rs 949.5. Earlier it was Rs 899.50. If we talk about Kolkata, then on October 6, 2021, the price of 14.2 kg non-subsidized cylinder was Rs 926, now it has become Rs 976 from today. Similarly, the price in Lucknow has increased from Rs 938 to Rs 987.5. In Patna it has increased from Rs 998 to Rs 1039.5.

Read | LPG prices March 1: Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 105 - Check new rates here

Citywise domestic LPG cylinder rates

Delhi - Rs 949.5 from Rs 899.50

Mumbai - Rs 949.50 from Rs 899.5

Kolkata - Rs 976 from Rs 926

Chennai - Rs 965.50 from Rs 915.50

Lucknow - Rs 987.5 from Rs 938

Patna - Rs 1039.5 from Rs 998

Price remained unchanged for long

After October 6, 2021, the domestic LPG cylinder price remained unchanged till March 21, 2022. Recently, the crude oil prices crossed USD 140 per barrel. However, there was a significant change in the prices of commercial cylinders during this period.

Let us tell you that between October 2021 to March 1, 2022, the price of commercial cylinder has increased by Rs 275, while between March 1, 2021 and March 21, 2022, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has increased by only Rs 81. Now domestic cylinder has become costlier by Rs 50.