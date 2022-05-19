Domestic LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 3.50, commercial cylinder hiked by Rs 8; check rates

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2022, 08:17 AM IST

In a double blow, the domestic LPG cylinders have become costlier by Rs 3.50 from today, while the prices of commercial cylinder have been increased by Rs 8. Now, for a 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder, rates have breached the Rs 1000 mark in all states across the country.

This is the second price hike for domestic cylinders within a month. Earlier, the price of domestic cooking gas was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on May 8. However, the prices of commercial LPG cylinder were reduced by Rs 10 per cylinder on May 7.

Price of Domestic LPG cylinder in metros

14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1003 in Delhi.

In Kolkata, the rates have been revised to Rs 1029 per cylinder.

Chennai a cylinder will cost Rs 1018.5 after the rate hike.

In the financial capital Mumbai the new rate is Rs 1003.

Price of commercial LPG cylinder in metros

19-kg commercial cylinder will be available at Rs 2354 in Delhi.

A commercial cylinder in Kolkata will now cost Rs 2454.

In Mumbai the new rate of a commercial cylinder is now Rs 2306.

In Chennai the new price of a commercial cylinder is Rs 2507.