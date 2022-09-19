Search icon
Does UIDAI receive your information when you link your bank account, number with your Aadhaar card?

UIDAI has tweeted recently answering the most common myth about data and privacy of financial transactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

The Unique Identification Authority of India, which issues Aadhaar cards, tweeted about the most frequent misunderstanding regarding the security and privacy of financial transaction data. 
 
Whether UIDAI receives your financial information when you link your bank account, shares, or mobile with your Aadhaar card is one of the most frequently asked questions. UIDAI has made an effort to dispel misconceptions about data security and privacy as part of its #AadhaarMythBusters campaign.
 
"UIDAI only authenticates/verifies your identity through your Aadhaar and does not keep information related to any financial transactions," UIDAI tweeted.
 
Aadhaar card is one of the most significant documents with a variety of practical uses in Aadhaar card. Given that it contains both your demographic and biometric information, your 12-digit unique identification number from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now taken the place of other important identification documents.
 
UIDAI along with ISRO and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology recently has developed this portal, using which you can easily get information about the nearby Aadhaar centre. You can do so from the comfort of your home, without having to physically check for nearby Aadhaar centres.
