Exchange an old note with 786 serial number and become a lakhpati - Know how

Do you have an old note of 786 serial number? You can become a lakhpati - here's how

Exchanging currency notes with special serial numbers can fetch you lakhs of rupees. Yes, you read that right. An old note of the 786 series can fetch you lakhs within a few minutes. The number is considered lucky by Muslims and they are willing to give a good amount of money to own the note with '786' printed on it. Those who have a 786 digit wall note can get up to Rs 3 lakh in one bid of the note.

So, if you have a collection of notes and there is a series of 786 number notes, then do not delay. Quickly go to the eBay website and get the value of your note there. The eBay website provides a platform for people having unique and old notes to sell it online and earn money. The sellers can talk to buyers to sell their notes and coins for a good amount. Buyers spend a hefty amount to purchase such rare and antique notes.

How to sell old notes on Ebay.com

Step 1: Visit www.ebay.com

Step 2: Click on registration at the homepage and register yourself as a seller.

Step 3: Take a clear and proper picture of your note and upload it on the platform. eBay will feature your advertisement to people who are using the platform to buy old notes and coins.

Step 4: People who are interested in purchasing the note will contact you after seeing your advertisement. You can contact them and sell the note.

Old and rare currency notes are also bought and sold on a website by the name of Coin Bazaar. Old Re 1 note or Rs 2, Rs 5 notes with certain conditions can fetch you lakhs.

According to media reports, if you own coins in the denomination of Rs 5 and Rs 10 with Mata Vaishno Devi engraved on them, you can earn lakhs of rupees by putting them up for auction. These coins were issued by the government in 2002 and are in high demand. Since Hindus greatly revered Mata Vaishno Devi there are many who are willing to spend lakhs to own one such coin.

Recently, there was an advertisement on Coin Bazaar for an old Re 1 note. According to this, if you have a note of Re 1 and it meets their standards, then you can earn Rs 45,000 in exchange for it. Be sure to know the conditions before checking your old notes.

On this website, you can also earn straight Rs 45,000 without doing anything by just sitting in the comfort of your home. You just have to possess an old one rupee note dating back to the years 1977-1979.

The only catch is that the old one rupee note should have the signature of the former principal secretary, ministry of finance, Hirubhai M Patel, who served his tenure in 1977-1979 under Prime Minister Morarji Desai.