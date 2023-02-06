Do you earn Rs 7 lakh and more? Check out some tips to help you reduce your income tax

File Photo

Everyone looks for a financially stable future, for themselves and their families. The only problem we face to ensure this is the amount of tax that we pay. A rise in your income means that you will have to pay more taxes. This is the reason why taxpayers always look for different ways to pay a minimum tax on their salary.

Today we will tell you about such deductions and tax saving instruments that can reduce tax burdens.

READ | 5 best-selling hatchbacks in India in January 2023, from Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Alto, check full list

What are the different components in a Pay Slip

Basic Salary

Dearness Allowance

HRA

LTA

Reimbursement

Children Education and Hostel allowance

House Rent Allowance

Standard Deduction

Professional Tax

If you want to pay lesser taxes, here are some deductions that you can avail

Section 80D: Paying Health Insurance Policy Premium

For self, spouse, and depedent children (Rs 25,000 (Rs. 50,000 if aged 60 and above)

For parents: Rs 25000 (Rs. 50,000 if aged 60 and above)

Section 80E

Tax deduction on the “interest component” paid against the loan taken for the higher education of a particular assessee for 8 years

READ | Trying to start a family? Here are some tips to help you get pregnant faster

Section 80C

Specified investment and payment options such as ELSS, EPF, PPF, Fixed deposit for 5 years, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, among others.

Section 80DD

Allows deduction to the extent of Rs 75,000 (disability is 40% or more but less than 80%) & Rs 1,25,000 (in cases of severe disability - 80% or more)

Section 80G

It is an income tax benefit given on donations made to certain charitable institutions- 50% or 100% of the eligible amount (T&C)

Home Loan Payments

Can enjoy deducation up to Rs 2 lakh on a new house

On principal amount: Up to Rs 1.5 lakhs u/s 80C

On interest amount: Up to Rs 2 lakhs u/s 24b

Life Insurance Policy Maturity

Maturity will be exepted of tax ibn certain conditions;

20%: Policies issued before 1 April 2012

10%: Policies issued after 1 April 2012

15%: Policies issued after 1 April 2013 for a person with disability or disease.