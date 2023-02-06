Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Do you earn Rs 7 lakh and more? Check out some tips to help you reduce your income tax

A rise in your income means that you will have to pay more taxes. This is the reason why taxpayers always look for different ways to pay a minimum tax on their salary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Do you earn Rs 7 lakh and more? Check out some tips to help you reduce your income tax
File Photo

Everyone looks for a financially stable future, for themselves and their families. The only problem we face to ensure this is the amount of tax that we pay. A rise in your income means that you will have to pay more taxes. This is the reason why taxpayers always look for different ways to pay a minimum tax on their salary. 

Today we will tell you about such deductions and tax saving instruments that can reduce tax burdens. 

READ | 5 best-selling hatchbacks in India in January 2023, from Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Alto, check full list

What are the different components in a Pay Slip 

Basic Salary
Dearness Allowance
HRA
LTA
Reimbursement
Children Education and Hostel allowance
House Rent Allowance
Standard Deduction
Professional Tax

If you want to pay lesser taxes, here are some deductions that you can avail

Section 80D: Paying Health Insurance Policy Premium 

For self, spouse, and depedent children (Rs 25,000 (Rs. 50,000 if aged 60 and above) 
For parents: Rs 25000 (Rs. 50,000 if aged 60 and above) 

Section 80E

Tax deduction on the “interest component” paid against the loan taken for the higher education of a particular assessee for 8 years

READ | Trying to start a family? Here are some tips to help you get pregnant faster

Section 80C 

Specified investment and payment options such as ELSS, EPF, PPF, Fixed deposit for 5 years, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, among others. 

Section 80DD 

Allows deduction to the extent of Rs 75,000 (disability is 40% or more but less than 80%) & Rs 1,25,000 (in cases of severe disability - 80% or more)

Section 80G 

It is an income tax benefit given on donations made to certain charitable institutions- 50% or 100% of the eligible amount (T&C)

Home Loan Payments 

Can enjoy deducation up to Rs 2 lakh on a new house 
On principal amount: Up to Rs 1.5 lakhs u/s 80C 
On interest amount: Up to Rs 2 lakhs u/s 24b 

Life Insurance Policy Maturity 

Maturity will be exepted of tax ibn certain conditions;
20%: Policies issued before 1 April 2012
10%: Policies issued after 1 April 2012
15%: Policies issued after 1 April 2013 for a person with disability or disease. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: From Buggati Veyron to Rolls-Royce Dawn, check out CR7’s fancy car collection
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
5 exotic destinations in India for your next beach vacation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey, aftershock felt in many countries
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.