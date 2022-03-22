Do this to make your fan-cooler more efficient and reduce your electricity bill this summer

The summer season has arrived and people have taken out their coolers and ACs to beat the heat. Not in use for months, fans and coolers now running on full. But even after having enough voltage, they sometimes are not able to give air properly.

If you also feel that your fan is giving less air and the power units are being spent equally, then special attention needs to be paid to it.

At the beginning of summer, we get the AC fixed, but do not pay attention to the coolers and fans. Today we are going to tell you such a trick, which will increase the speed of the fan and cooler in a minute.

It will also reduce the electricity bill. You neither need to call an electrician nor need to get a new fan. All you have to do is do a small thing, which will increase the speed of the fan itself.

Any fan gives air under low pressure. It cuts the air and throws it downwards. For this reason, the fan’s blades are sharp and curved from the front.

Remove the dust from the blades

According to experts, the fan blades cut the air and due to this, the particles of dust and soil get stuck in the sharp parts of the blades, due to which the fan starts taking more load.

The speed slows down and the fan motor starts taking more load, hence consuming more electricity. Whether it is a ceiling fan, table fan, cooler or AC. This principle applies to all.

All you have to do is clean the fan blades with a wet cloth. But be careful not to clean the blade with too much force, as it can damage the alignment.

After doing the needful, the fan will start running at its full speed. With this, the fan motor will take less load and will not have much effect on your electricity bill.