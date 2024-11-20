According to a viral notice, the decision would come into effect from April 1, 2025, and would allow employees to work for an additional two years.

A message has gone viral on social media claiming that the retirement age for central government employees has been increased to 62. The current retirement age for central and state government employees is 60. But the viral message claimed it has increased for the central employees by two years to 62.

The post is accompanied by a notice titled 'Retirement Age Increase 2024'. Many social media users shared the viral message. According to the notice, the decision would come into effect from April 1, 2025, and would allow employees to work for an additional two years, until the age of 62. The post goes on to suggest that the move aims to benefit both employees and the government.

केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के रिटायरमेंट आयु में 2 वर्ष की बढ़ोत्तरी,

अब 62 वर्ष तक कर सकेंगे नौकरी pic.twitter.com/LrEBohbYbH — Archana yadav (@archana00585652) November 15, 2024

Fact Check

In our investigation, it was found that the Government of India (GOI) has not increased the retirement age of central government employees to 62. Even the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-check unit issued a statement on Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter), confirming the notice is fake. "A news going viral on social media is claiming that the Government of India has decided to increase the retirement age of central government employees by 2 years," it said. Hence, the claim is FAKE. The fake message went viral amid the high demand for the 8th Pay Commission as the 7th Pay Commission is about to complete its 10 years in January 2026.