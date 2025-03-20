The central government has reacted to the report which claimed 5-day working in banks will be implemented from April 1.

A piece of news regarding 5-day working in banks from April 1 has doing rounds on social media. The news was first reported by a media house, which further sparked speculation that banks across India will soon follow a 5-day workweek. The report cited a new regulation allegedly issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The report gained widespread attention, with many customers and employees wondering if banks will remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays from April 1, when the new financial (FY 2025-26) year begins. But now the government has reacted to the report and rejected the claim of 5-day working in banks across the country.

The fact check unit of the Union government's nodal agency, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), has termed the claim as fake news. The official X account of PIB Factcheck tweeted, “A news report by Lokmat Times claims that starting from April, banks across the country would operate 5 days a week, following a new regulation issued by RBI." Hence, the claim is Fake.

A news report by Lokmat Times claims that starting from April, banks across the country would operate 5 days a week, following a new regulation issued by @RBI #PIBFactCheck



This claim is #Fake



For official information related with Reserve Bank of India, visit :… pic.twitter.com/MrZHhMQ0dK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 20, 2025

Although there has been continuous discussion between RBI and the Indian Banking Association (IBA) for a while regarding a 5-day workweek for banks, the central bank has not yet formally announced that banks will be switching to a five-day workweek. Working on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month is still part of the current banking work pattern.

