DNA Explainer: Why are cigarettes getting expensive after Union Budget 2023? Know all about NCCD tax

The Union Budget 2023 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on February 1, and one of the most talked about changes in the entire budget was the potential hike in the prices of cigarettes in the new financial year.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman decided to announce a hike in the taxes imposed on cigarettes, which further led to a plunge in the stock prices of popular cigarette manufacturing companies such as Godfrey Phillips India and ITC Ltd, as per media reports.

The stock of Godfrey Phillips slumped as much as 4.92 per cent to Rs 1,828.75 on the BSE, while Golden Tobacco declined 3.81 per cent to Rs 59.4. Shares of ITC were trading 0.78 per cent lower at Rs 349 on the bourse. NTC Industries dropped 1.4 per cent and VST Industries slipped 0.35 per cent.

During the presentation of Budget 2023, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “I propose to reduce the number of basic custom duty rates on goods other than textiles and agriculture, from 21 to 13. As a result, there are minor changes in the basic customs duties, cesses & surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, and automobiles.”

Why are cigarettes set to get more expensive?

The main reason why cigarette prices are expected to get hiked in the financial year 2023-24 is because of the Centre’s announcement of hiking the NCCD tax imposition on tobacco products by around 16 per cent.

The National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) accounts for about 10% of overall taxes on cigarettes. The NCCD imposed on cigarettes and other tobacco products fall under the control of the Centre, which is set to be hiked in a few months.

The prices of cigarettes are set by the GST Council and have remained unchanged for the last two years, with expectations of a hike due to the rise in the NCCD. It must be noted that NCCD is imposed by the Centre on certain products as part of the Excise Duty.

According to the current pricing, the NCCD accounts for around 10 per cent of the total price of cigarettes while the Union Budget 2023 changes are bringing about a hike of 16 per cent in the NCCD, leading to a significant price hike.

Apart from cigarettes, other products like gold and diamond are set to get more expensive, while mobile phones are expected to get cheaper in the upcoming financial year.

