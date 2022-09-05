Know how to add your driving license to Digilocker, step-by-step guide

Know how to link your drivers license to Digilocker, step-by-step guide

Every industry in the nation has been impacted by the digital age. Be it e-commerce or governmental services, digital transactions are here to stay and will seek to make it easier for the average man. A driving licence (DL) is a physical document that must be kept on hand at all times, which can be troublesome and increases the risk of losing it. The Indian government has made it simpler for commuters to transport their DL electronically. This article explains the advantages of linking your driver's licence to DigiLocker.



How to Connect Your Driver's License with DigiLocker:



You can connect your driving licence to DigiLocker by following these instructions.



* Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at https://digilocker.gov.in/ or download the mobile app from the Play Store or iOS, depending on your operating system of choice.

* Step 2: If you haven't registered yet, sign in or create an account with a username and password (Aadhaar number is a mandatory requirement to sign up for a DigiLocker account.)

* Step 3: Choose "Issued Documents" from the menu on the left side of DigiLocker's main page.

* Step 4: Select "Get Issued Documents" on the new page.

* Step 5: On this page, choose "Ministry of Road Transport and Highways" from the "Central Government" menu.

* Step 6: Click "Driving Licence".

* Step 7: DigiLocker will automatically fill in your name and date of birth on the new page. Enter your licence number (KA0419920009646 format) and click the box to indicate your willingness to share your Aadhaar information.

* Step 8: Select "Get Document"



Your Driving Licence will be automatically exported from the database and saved in your DigiLocker by the DigiLocker system.