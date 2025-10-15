FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by 3%, arrears to be paid in...

The arrears for the period from April to September 2025 will also be deposited in the bank accounts of the employees soon. Check details below.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 07:14 PM IST

DA hike news: Just a few days ahead of Diwali, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the release of 3 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners to be credited with October salaries and pensions, payable in November. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Biennial General Convention of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Employees (HPSEB) Union in Shimla.

When will Himachal employees get arrears?

The arrears for the period from April to September 2025 will also be deposited in the bank accounts of the employees in October. Separate orders will be issued for payment of arrears from July 2023 to March 2025, he added.

One Pension Scheme (OPS)

The Chief Minister said that after discussions with the union leaders, the government would consider providing One Pension Scheme (OPS) to the employees. He emphasised the need for reforms in the Electricity Board and highlighted that the support of the employees was essential for its success. The government has released Rs 2,200 crore to ensure financial benefits for employees of the HPSEBL.

Himachal govt pensioners receive Rs 662 crore

From 2023 to September 2025, the pensioners have received Rs 662.81 crore as gratuity, medical reimbursements, leave encashment and pension arrears with an additional Rs 70 crore to be paid by the end of this year. Medical reimbursements have been centralised and are now disbursed weekly without any pending dues, he added.

Compensation policy for outsourced employees

The Chief Minister directed the board to introduce a compensation policy for outsourced employees in case of accidents and ordered the immediate clearance of pending promotions.

