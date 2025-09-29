Diwali gift for central govt employees! Centre declares 30 days' bonus; check eligibility, amount here

This bonus will be given to all employees who are in service as of March 31, 2025, and who have worked continuously for at least six months.

The central government has announced a non-productivity-linked bonus ahead of the festive season for central government employees for 2024-25. The Finance Ministry has issued an order stating that central government Group C and Non-Gazetted Group B employees will receive an 'Ad-hoc Bonus' equivalent to 30 days’ salary for 2024-25.

How much amount central employees get?

This amount has been fixed at Rs 6,908. "To illustrate, taking the calculation ceiling of monthly emoluments of R.7000 (where actual average emoluments exceed Rs.7000/-), Non-PLB (Ad-hoc Bonus) for thirty days would work out to Rs 7000x30/30.4=Rs.6907.89/- (rounded off to Rs 6908)," the ministry said in its office memorandum issued to various ministries and departments.

Who will get the benefit?

This bonus will be given to all employees who are in service as of March 31, 2025, and who have worked continuously for at least six months. If someone has not worked for the entire year, they will receive a bonus based on the months worked (pro-rata basis). The order will also extend to personnel of the Central Para-Military Forces, Armed Forces, and employees of Union Territory Administrations, following the Central Government pay pattern.

In addition, casual labourers with a continuous service of 240 days (or 206 days in case of 5-day week offices) for three years or more will also be eligible. They will receive a bonus amount of Rs 1,184. For employees on deputation to other organizations, the bonus will be paid by the organization where they are employed.

Check the official notification HERE.

