Diwali-Dhanteras surprise: Good news for middle-class as car makers roll out big discounts on..., check top offers

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is richer?
'They'll go till 2027 World Cup': Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s priceless reaction
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film is unstoppable, roars past Rs 700 crore worldwide
Jains in this Indian state buy 186 luxury cars in one mega deal for Rs...; get Rs 210000000 discount
Nagpur woman faces backlash after teaching people to eat samosa using cutlery
Good News! Haryana government announces increase in old age pension to Rs 3200, here's everything you need to know
Australia batter who once played with Virat Kohli at RCB reveals horrific battle with cancer: 'Lost all hair, was taking steroids'
Russia's Putin issues BIG statement day after phone call with Trump: 'Moscow open to...'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Purchasing a car is a cherished dream for middle-class families in India. Every year, they wait for either Navratri or Diwali -- the two biggest Hindu festivals in India -- to avail the best deals on their favourite cars.
Purchasing a car is a cherished dream for middle-class families in India. Every year, they wait for either Navratri or Diwali -- the two biggest Hindu festivals in India -- to avail the best deals on their favourite cars. Well, Diwali is around the corner, and if you're, too, contemplating purchasing your favourite car after months of procrastinating, you've just landed in the right place.
And this time, it's even extra special, as the central government recently slashed GST rates on multiple products ranging from daily use goods to cars and other electronic items.
Ahead of the festival of lights, car manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Kia, Hyundai, Honda, and Renault, have announced cash, exchange, corporate, and scrappage benefits across popular models. This implies, buyers can avail discounts up to Rs 7 lakhs.
1. Tata Motors Diwali offer
One of the leading car manufacturers, Tata Motors, is offering a mix of cash and exchange bonuses on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars this October 2025. coinciding with Diwali and Dhanteras Puja: Tiago: Rs 10,000 cash + Rs 15,000 exchange (select variants)
Tigor: Rs 15,000 cash + Rs 15,000 exchange
Altroz Facelift: No discount
Punch: Rs 5,000 cash + Rs 15,000 exchange
Nexon: Rs 10,000 cash + Rs 15,000 exchange
2. Kia Diwali offer
Another popular one, Kia, has announced multiple offers on selected variants.
Sonet: Rs 10,000 cash + Rs 20,000 exchange + Rs 15,000 corporate
Seltos: Rs 30,000 cash + Rs 30,000 exchange + Rs 15,000 corporate
Syros: Rs 35,000 cash + Rs 30,000 exchange + Rs 15,000 corporate
Carnival: Rs 1 lakh exchange + Rs 15,000 corporate