Diwali-Dhanteras surprise: Good news for middle-class as car makers roll out big discounts on..., check top offers

Purchasing a car is a cherished dream for middle-class families in India. Every year, they wait for either Navratri or Diwali -- the two biggest Hindu festivals in India -- to avail the best deals on their favourite cars. Well, Diwali is around the corner, and if you're, too, contemplating purchasing your favourite car after months of procrastinating, you've just landed in the right place.

And this time, it's even extra special, as the central government recently slashed GST rates on multiple products ranging from daily use goods to cars and other electronic items.

Ahead of the festival of lights, car manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Kia, Hyundai, Honda, and Renault, have announced cash, exchange, corporate, and scrappage benefits across popular models. This implies, buyers can avail discounts up to Rs 7 lakhs.

1. Tata Motors Diwali offer

One of the leading car manufacturers, Tata Motors, is offering a mix of cash and exchange bonuses on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars this October 2025. coinciding with Diwali and Dhanteras Puja: Tiago: Rs 10,000 cash + Rs 15,000 exchange (select variants)

Tigor: Rs 15,000 cash + Rs 15,000 exchange

Altroz Facelift: No discount

Punch: Rs 5,000 cash + Rs 15,000 exchange

Nexon: Rs 10,000 cash + Rs 15,000 exchange

2. Kia Diwali offer

Another popular one, Kia, has announced multiple offers on selected variants.

Sonet: Rs 10,000 cash + Rs 20,000 exchange + Rs 15,000 corporate

Seltos: Rs 30,000 cash + Rs 30,000 exchange + Rs 15,000 corporate

Syros: Rs 35,000 cash + Rs 30,000 exchange + Rs 15,000 corporate

Carnival: Rs 1 lakh exchange + Rs 15,000 corporate