Diwali bonus: Ration card holders to benefit getting groceries at subsidised rates, know details

Representational Image

There are several programmes in operation for the economic support and welfare of the nation's citizens, and they directly benefit remote villages in addition to the nation's cities. For instance, providing BPL card holders with free or inexpensive rations and subsidising diesel for farmers.

Following suit, many welfare programmes are run on special or festive occasions to encourage the poor to express their gratitude and celebrate their joy. To learn more about the government's Diwali celebration bonanza, continue reading.

There is excellent news for you if you also possess a ration card. This Diwali, in addition to the centre, the state government is giving a sizable gift to the cardholders. The government has made the significant decision to lower the price of sugar in response to the country-wide increase in inflation. You will no longer have to pay more than 20 rupees per kg for sugar.

Antyodaya card holders will benefit from this. Ration shops offer a variety of goods, including wheat, rice, pulses, and sugar, at discounted prices. The Maharashtra government also made the decision to offer groceries to state residents with ration cards for Rs 100.

One kilogramme of rava (semolina), groundnuts, edible oil, and yellow lentils are all included in this 100-rupee packet. According to the cabinet statement, there are 1.70 crore families in the state who are eligible for ration cards. They are qualified to purchase food from ration shops run by the government.