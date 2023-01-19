Discover 5 good LIC plans in India for 2023: Secure your future with best policy options

One of the most trustworthy and reliable insurance companies in India is Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). It might be challenging to find the right plan for you when there are so many options available. The top 5 LIC plans in India for 2023 are listed here to assist you in making an informed choice.

LIC Jeevan Amar: This pure term insurance policy provides coverage for a set amount of time. It is perfect for people who want a low-cost insurance option with a high sum assured. The policy term for this plan can be between 10 and 40 years, and the age of enrollment is between 18 and 65. This plan's maturity age is 80 years, and the sum assured might be anywhere between Rs. 25 lakhs to no limits.

LIC Tech Term Plan: This is another pure term insurance plan that offers coverage for a set amount of time. For those who want a low-cost insurance plan with a high sum assured, it is the best choice. This plan's enrollment age is 18 to 65 years old, and the policy term can be anywhere between 10 and 40 years. This plan has an 80-year maturity age and a maximum sum assured of Rs. 50 lakhs to no limits.

LIC New Children's Money-back Plan: This is a standard money-back child plan that offers financial security for kids. It is perfect for parents who wish to ensure their kids' futures. The policy term for this plan can range from 25 years to the age of entry, and the age of entry is between 0 and 12 years. The sum assured for this plan can range from Rs. 1 lakh to an unlimited amount, and the maturity age is 25 years.

LIC New Jeevan Anand: This endowment plan offers both insurance protection and savings opportunities. It is perfect for people who wish to save money for the future while also securing their future. This plan's entrance age is between 18 and 50 years old, and the policy term can be anywhere between 15 and 35 years. The sum assured under this plan can range from Rs. 1 lakh to an unlimited amount, and the maturity age is 75 years.

LIC Jeevan Umang: This whole life plus endowment plan offers protection for the insured for the duration of their life. It is perfect for people who desire life insurance that also offers savings. The policy term for this plan can be anywhere from 100 years to the age of entry, and the age of entry ranges from 90 days to 55 years. This plan's maturity age is 100 years, and the value assured can be any amount between Rs. 2 lakh and infinity.