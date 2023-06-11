DigiYatra at Delhi Airport now app-free for passengers, here's how it works

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 3 (T3) has introduced a new convenience for travelers. In an announcement made by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the private airport operator, passengers can now access the DigiYatra facility without the need for an app. This update aims to simplify the registration process and enhance the travel experience for individuals at the airport.

To make travelling through airports hassle-free for travellers, the central government introduced the DigiYatra initiative. Before, in order to use DigiYatra, customers had to download the DigiYatra application on their smartphones and register with an Aadhaar-linked mobile number. They would then have to link their credentials through DigiLocker or offline Aadhaar, take a selfie, and upload it through the application. Finally, they would need to update their boarding pass on the DigiYatra app.

Based on valuable feedback from passengers, DIAL has implemented a new system to further simplify the DigiYatra process. This latest update eliminates the need to download additional applications on mobile phones, making it more accessible for individuals who are less tech-savvy. The revised system is designed to ensure a seamless travel experience for everyone.

The new DigiYatra facility's registration process now only takes a minute. Passengers only need to scan their boarding pass and their face while presenting identification proof to the security personnel stationed near the registration desk. Once the registration process is complete, passengers can navigate smoothly within the terminal, including the security check area and boarding gates.

This innovative concept comes with a number of benefits, such as quicker access to the boarding gates, hassle-free travel, improved security, and dedicated gates. It's significant that the entire procedure is contactless, putting passengers' safety and convenience first. Passengers can save 15 to 25 minutes on their trip by putting this simplified approach in place. According to DIAL, the DigiYatra facility is currently accessible at every departure gate of Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 at the IGI Airport.

