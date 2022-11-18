Digilocker: Now Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission beneficiaries may link their medical reports on app, check benefits

DigiLocker Link with ABDM: The central government emphasizes the usage of digital apps in addition to the growing digitization. Digilocker App is one such apps. Any citizen may use this software to secure a digital copy of their Aadhaar card, PAN card, or 10th and 12th-grade certificates. DigiLocker users now have access to a significant update. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission's beneficiaries can now utilise this app as a health locker. You can digitally store your medical records with this app.

The well-known document exchange platform DigiLocker in India has partnered with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, according to new information from the Union Health Ministry. Now, this platform for cloud-based storage will also serve as a health locker. This allows anyone to quickly digitally store a variety of health records, including prescriptions from a doctor, lab test results, hospital discharge papers, and records of vaccinations. This software can be used by users as a health app that stores all of their medical data.

Across the nation, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has thousands of thousands of beneficiaries. If ABDM account holders link their accounts with DigiLocker in this circumstance, they receive a number of additional benefits. You can deal with tasks like acquiring knowledge about other hospitals and labs in this way with ease. Additionally, this software allows you to access older health records. You do not need to bring any documents with you if you visit a doctor in a hospital. You can only share your ABDM profile with licensed healthcare professionals using this app. The government hopes to establish a paperless system with this software that all Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission beneficiaries can use.

The Ayushman Bharat programme has been launched by the Modi government to help the nation's economically disadvantaged citizens. Ayushman Bharat recipients receive free insurance up to Rs 5 lakh under this programme. The government has now begun establishing digital connections between the program's recipients. Each beneficiary receives an ABHA number, which he can use to quickly get all of his medical records by entering them online. The ability to connect an ABHA number to DigiLocker has now been activated. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission's beneficiaries now have it considerably simpler to keep digital records.