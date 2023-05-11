DigiLocker: How to add important documents like Aadhaar, PAN and more to your DigiLocker

In today's technologically advanced era, the preservation and convenient accessibility of important documents hold utmost significance. Enter Digilocker, a revolutionary digital platform launched by the Indian government that facilitates secure storage and retrieval of crucial documents like Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, and more. In this discourse, we shall elucidate the step-by-step procedure for adding these documents to your Digilocker account.

Firstly, to utilize Digilocker, it is incumbent upon you to create an account by visiting the official website and clicking on the ‘Sign Up’ button. Upon clicking, you shall be prompted to enter your mobile number for identity verification purposes. After your mobile number is verified, you can proceed to create a password and set up your account.

The subsequent step entails linking your Aadhaar card to your Digilocker account. For this, you will need to enter your Aadhaar number and verify it via an OTP that shall be dispatched to your mobile number. Upon successful verification, you can view and download a digital copy of your Aadhaar card.

Further, to add your driving license and PAN card to your Digilocker account, you need to click on the ‘Upload’ button and select the relevant document. You have the option of capturing a photograph of the document using your smartphone or uploading a scanned copy. Upon successful upload, you shall be able to view and download a digital copy.

Moreover, you can add other vital documents like birth certificates, mark sheets, and passport to your Digilocker account. The procedure for adding these documents remains identical to that for adding your driving license and PAN card.

One of the salient features of Digilocker is the ability to share your documents with government agencies and other organizations. To share a document, you shall have to click on the ‘Share’ button and select the document that you desire to share. Subsequently, you can enter the recipient's email address or mobile number and a message. The recipient shall then receive a link to the document, which they can view and download.

Utilizing Digilocker to store your important documents has several benefits. Foremost, it provides a secure and easily accessible platform to store all your documents in one place, obviating the need to carry physical copies and mitigating the risk of losing them. Moreover, since all your documents are stored in digital format, you can easily access them from anywhere at any time. Finally, Digilocker is an eco-friendly solution that reduces the need for paper-based documentation.

As regards security, Digilocker is well-equipped with several features to safeguard your documents. All documents stored in Digilocker are encrypted using Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256-bit encryption, which is the same encryption standard utilized by banks and financial institutions. Additionally, access to your account is protected by a password that you set up during the sign-up process. Finally, Digilocker has a two-factor authentication system in place that requires you to enter an OTP dispatched to your mobile number to access your account.

