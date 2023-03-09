DigiLocker: How to access Aadhaar, PAN Card, driving license etc on your WhatsApp, know here

DigiLocker: The government has collaborated with WhatsApp to make accessing your DigiLocker account a breeze. You can now easily download important documents such as your PAN card, driver's license, class 10 and 12 mark sheets, and vehicle RC via WhatsApp.

To get started, simply save +91-9013151515 as MyGov Helpdesk in your contacts and search for it on WhatsApp. Once you activate the chatbot by typing Digilocker, Namaste or Hi, the chatbot will show you available options. Click on Yes and select Digilocker services when prompted about whether you have a Digilocker account.

It's important to note that before accepting the Digilocker service, you should read the privacy policy carefully and accept accordingly. When prompted, enter your 12-digit Aadhar number to link and authenticate your Digilocker account. You'll then receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, which you'll need to enter to accept and list the documents linked to your Aadhar number.

Finally, simply click on the document you want to download and it will be downloaded via WhatsApp. This can save you valuable time and make accessing your important documents more convenient than ever before.

In addition to accessing your DigiLocker account, users will also have access to the MyGov Helpdesk via the mobile application. This collaboration makes it even easier to access important government services and get the help you need quickly and efficiently.

