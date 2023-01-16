Digilocker: Guide on how to securely store, share important documents like Aadhaar, driving license and PAN

Digilocker is a digital platform launched by the Indian government for citizens to store their important documents such as Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card and others in a secure and accessible manner.

Check out this step-by-step process of adding these documents to your Digilocker account:

Step 1: Sign Up for a Digilocker Account

To start using Digilocker, you first need to sign up for an account. You can do this by visiting the Digilocker website and clicking on the ‘Sign Up’ button. You will be asked to provide your mobile number, which will be used to verify your identity. Once you have verified your mobile number, you can set up a password and create your account.

Step 2: Link Your Aadhaar Card

Once you have created your Digilocker account, the next step is to link your Aadhaar card. To do this, you will need to enter your Aadhaar number and verify it using an OTP sent to your mobile number. Once your Aadhaar card is linked, you will be able to view and download a digital copy of it.

Step 3: Upload your Driving Licence and PAN Card

To add your driving licence and PAN card to your Digilocker account, you will need to click on the ‘Upload’ button and select the relevant document. You can either take a photo of the document using your smartphone or upload a scanned copy. Once the document is uploaded, you will be able to view and download a digital copy.

Step 4: Add Other Important Documents

In addition to Aadhaar card, driving license and PAN card, you can also add other important documents such as birth certificates, mark sheets, and passport to your Digilocker account. The process of adding these documents is the same as that for adding your driving license and PAN card.

Step 5: Share your Documents

One of the key features of Digilocker is the ability to share your documents with government agencies and other organizations. To share a document, you will need to click on the ‘Share’ button and select the document you wish to share. You can then enter the recipient's email address or mobile number and a message. The recipient will then receive a link to the document, which they can view and download.