Didn't get your Form-16? Know how to check it online and file ITR with ease

Income Tax Return: The commencement of the new financial year has been over two months now, but a significant number of individuals are yet to receive their Form-16. Form-16 holds utmost importance in the process of filing Income Tax Return as it contains crucial information required for the same. Additionally, it provides details regarding the income tax refund one can expect for the previous financial year.

Curiosity may arise within you concerning the duration of your wait. Ordinarily, organizations, especially those in the private sector, deliver Form-16 promptly to their employees. It is probable that many taxpayers have already received this document from their respective offices. Nevertheless, there exists a substantial group of individuals who are still waiting for Form-16. If you find yourself in this situation, eagerly anticipating the document to expedite your income tax return filing process, this article is here to lend a helping hand.

Let’s into the topic of how you can verify your Form-16 online. However, prior to that, let's highlight some significant points. Companies furnish Form-16 and Form-16A to their employees. These forms consist of details regarding the tax deducted at source (TDS) by the employers. Upon reviewing this document, you can determine the amount of tax deducted from your salary throughout the previous financial year. If the TDS deducted surpasses your liability, you have the right to claim a refund.

Form-16 will be available until the 15th of June. Companies are mandated to file TDS returns, with the deadline for the same falling on 31st May this year. By now, your employer, that is, your company, should have submitted the TDS return. Following the filing of the TDS return, companies typically issue Form-16 to their employees within one to two weeks. The process typically takes around 15 days, meaning that it is highly likely you will receive your Form-16 by the 15th of June.

Now, it is worth mentioning that its strongly advise taxpayers to avoid procrastination once they receive their Form-16. The deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2022-23, or assessment year 2023-24, is the 31st of July. Waiting until the deadline draws near is not advisable, as there is no guarantee of an extension. Failing to file within the stipulated time would result in unnecessary penalties.

Here's how you can check your Form-16 online:

1. Begin by visiting the official website of the Income Tax Department at https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/default.aspx.

2. Navigate to the 'Forms/Download' section.

3. Locate the option for Income Tax Forms and click on it.

4. Scroll down to find the frequently used forms, where you will find Form-16.

5. By clicking on it, you will be presented with options to download the PDF or Fillable Form.

6. Choose the option that suits your convenience, and the Form-16 will be downloaded.

7. Open the downloaded file to ascertain whether your office has updated your Form-16. If it has been updated, you can promptly proceed with filing your income tax return.

